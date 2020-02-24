Capitala Finance (CPTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Capitala Finance to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CPTA opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 15.22. The firm has a market cap of $147.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. Capitala Finance has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

CPTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

