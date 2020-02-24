Cardano Price Reaches $0.0597 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.0597 or 0.00000611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Exmo, DragonEX and Gate.io. Cardano has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $194.29 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024492 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011255 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.19 or 0.02662049 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002287 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00016896 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Gate.io, Upbit, Bittrex, DragonEX, ZB.COM, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, CoinFalcon, ABCC, Indodax, Cryptohub, Cryptomate, HitBTC, Binance, OTCBTC, Coinbe, Coinnest, Huobi, Exmo, Bithumb and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

