CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Stock Position Cut by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,305 shares during the period. CarMax comprises about 3.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned about 0.45% of CarMax worth $65,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in CarMax by 41.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upped their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

CarMax stock opened at $101.21 on Monday. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

