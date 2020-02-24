Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,109 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.36% of Carriage Services worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Carriage Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research started coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

NYSE:CSV opened at $21.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $390.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, COO William Goetz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $26,931.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,854,415.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,116 shares of company stock worth $51,948 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

