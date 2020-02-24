Carry Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Carry has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and approximately $718,372.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar. One Carry token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Carry

CRE is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,941,687,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,998,129,985 tokens. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

