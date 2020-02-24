Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of comparable to Q1 of 2019 or $741.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $766.81 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.72-6.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRI. ValuEngine cut shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.57.

Carter’s stock opened at $110.73 on Monday. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $112.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

