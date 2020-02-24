Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 35.47%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded down $14.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,739. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $112.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.57.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

