carVertical Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $9,122.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last week, carVertical has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About carVertical

carVertical’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

