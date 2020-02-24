Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.01. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

CWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ:CWST traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.02. 18,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29 and a beta of 0.72. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,856.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,448,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,701,000 after acquiring an additional 152,715 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,871,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,124,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,198,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 824,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,944,000 after acquiring an additional 89,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

