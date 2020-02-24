Cashaa (CAS) Trading Down 15.9% This Week

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Cashaa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Exrates and TOPBTC. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $234.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cashaa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.99 or 0.02867430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00227218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00040591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00138158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Exrates, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.