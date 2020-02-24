Casio Computer Co. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)

Casio Computer Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Casio Computer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casio Computer’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Casio Computer alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Casio Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of CHYCY opened at $3.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $880.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

About Casio Computer

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, Australia, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.