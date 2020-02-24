Caspian Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, Caspian has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $216,959.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00048082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00492438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.65 or 0.06636697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00063917 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027412 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005230 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

