Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.66 Million

Brokerages predict that Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post $12.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.23 million and the highest is $13.10 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $46.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.46 million to $47.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $54.59 million, with estimates ranging from $53.82 million to $55.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $32.41 on Monday. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 25,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $775,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,250 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $900,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.