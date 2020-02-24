Castle (CSTL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $97.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Castle has a market cap of $132,114.00 and approximately $97.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Castle has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.92 or 0.01073452 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023075 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000812 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,884,998 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

