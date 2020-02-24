Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CATS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:CATS opened at $17.31 on Monday. Catasys has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catasys during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Catasys by 13,788.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Catasys in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Catasys by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Catasys by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

