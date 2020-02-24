CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. CBRE Group reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CBRE Group.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,130,000 after buying an additional 195,413 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,286,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,688,000 after buying an additional 124,314 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in CBRE Group by 596.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 804,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,303,000 after buying an additional 688,882 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in CBRE Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 474,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,051,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $62.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.28. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

