CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of CBRE Group worth $13,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,659,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,507,000 after buying an additional 403,336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,019,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,081,000 after buying an additional 647,861 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,888,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,731,000 after buying an additional 186,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,408,000 after buying an additional 21,408 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.46. 16,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,631. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.