CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Lowered to C$55.00 at TD Securities

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCL.B. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Laurentian set a C$67.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.81.

CCL.B traded down C$2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting C$45.16. 613,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.75. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$46.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.60.

In other news, Director Donald G. Lang sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$778,400.00. Also, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.87, for a total transaction of C$541,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,721,613.30. Insiders have sold 25,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,841 in the last quarter.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

