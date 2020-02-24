CCUniverse Tops One Day Volume of $10,152.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $61,446.00 and $10,152.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003369 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000127 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,144,898 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

