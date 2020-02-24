Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cedar Fair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

NYSE:FUN opened at $52.76 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 6.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

