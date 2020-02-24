CEEK VR Market Cap Hits $917,763.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and RightBTC. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $917,763.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00048061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00492981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.51 or 0.06611648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00063204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027062 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001525 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, RightBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

