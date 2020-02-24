Celer Network Price Tops $0.0039 (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, TOKOK, Binance and Bilaxy. Celer Network has a market cap of $14.07 million and $6.55 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00048082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00492438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $640.65 or 0.06636697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00063917 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027412 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005230 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,624,044,542 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Bilaxy and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

