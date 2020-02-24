CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 3.00

Press coverage about CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) has been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CEMATRIX earned a coverage optimism score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CVX opened at C$0.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.42 million and a P/E ratio of -33.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CEMATRIX has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.59.

Get CEMATRIX alerts:

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow foundations, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and grouting casings and pipes.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.