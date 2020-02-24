Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.33% of Century Bancorp worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNBKA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNBKA. BidaskClub lowered Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of CNBKA stock opened at $84.54 on Monday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $95.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 745,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,558,090.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.18 per share, with a total value of $133,646.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,501,707.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,759 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNBKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.