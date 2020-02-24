CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Holdings Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 103.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 446.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.41.

NYSE:CF traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 74,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.46. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

