Cfra Raises Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target to $235.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Cfra from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 285.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on B. SunTrust Banks raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group stock traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.03. 10,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,908. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.93. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $42.39 and a twelve month high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,425,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,045,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.