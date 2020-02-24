Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,378 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.07% of ONE Gas worth $52,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $94.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ONE Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $96.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average is $92.21. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.30.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $452.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

