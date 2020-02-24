Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 26,677 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Aramark worth $55,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,506,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,817,000 after acquiring an additional 413,971 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Aramark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 8,010,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,076,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aramark by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,249,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,821,000 after acquiring an additional 30,953 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP bought a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter valued at about $104,418,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 921,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Shares of ARMK opened at $42.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aramark has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,097,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

