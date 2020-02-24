Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,542 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Emcor Group worth $53,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emcor Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Emcor Group by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Emcor Group by 1,138.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Emcor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Emcor Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of EME stock opened at $89.71 on Monday. Emcor Group Inc has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $93.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.52%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

