Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Mohawk Industries worth $56,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,943,000 after purchasing an additional 82,737 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,733,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,195,000 after purchasing an additional 883,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 489,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $135.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.68. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.93 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

