Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,693,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,424 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Mosaic worth $58,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 5,268.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $19.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.74. Mosaic Co has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.91.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

