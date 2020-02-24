Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,357 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Pentair worth $52,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Pentair by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,970,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pentair by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $15,919,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pentair by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 227,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $44.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. Pentair PLC has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

PNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

