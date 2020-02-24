Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,354 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Popular worth $56,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Popular by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Popular by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Popular by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,963,000 after buying an additional 107,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Popular by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. ValuEngine raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $54.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70. Popular Inc has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

