Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Sonoco Products worth $53,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

NYSE SON opened at $57.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.60. Sonoco Products Co has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

