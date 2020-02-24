Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,993 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,211,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.07% of Eaton Vance worth $56,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 938,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,797,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 617,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 495,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 912.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 418,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 352,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 70,360 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $50.38 on Monday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.67.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $433.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

EV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Eaton Vance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.