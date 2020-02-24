Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 14,280 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $57,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $46.97 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

