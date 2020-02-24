Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 18,479 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,561,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,479 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Nielsen worth $52,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after acquiring an additional 287,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,234,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,562,000 after acquiring an additional 374,943 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,456,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,878,000 after acquiring an additional 207,246 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 519.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 980,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 822,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

NLSN stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

