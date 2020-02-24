Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 20,647 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Cognex worth $51,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $50.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

CGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $3,627,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,292,360 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

