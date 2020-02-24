Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 54,141 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,086,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Marathon Oil worth $55,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5,434.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MRO. Guggenheim began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $10.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.