Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,051 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $55,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,351,000 after buying an additional 600,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,738,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,425,000 after purchasing an additional 683,246 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8,172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,731 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,792,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 845,740 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $44.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.39. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $45.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $2,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,868,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

