Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $51,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 81.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. Citigroup dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

In other news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RGA opened at $151.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.64. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $139.83 and a one year high of $169.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.