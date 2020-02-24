Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 849,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,599 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Black Knight worth $54,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 238.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,341,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,858,000 after purchasing an additional 30,886 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Black Knight to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Knight Equity lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Black Knight stock opened at $74.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. Black Knight Inc has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.31%. Equities analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

