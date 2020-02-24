Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $51.38 Million Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 988,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Essent Group worth $51,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $48.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $42.08 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.60%.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,570.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,449,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,687 shares of company stock worth $2,815,814. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

