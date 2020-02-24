Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $51.60 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Veeva Systems worth $51,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,904 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 846,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,058,000 after acquiring an additional 224,254 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $23,955,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $6,862,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,524.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 125,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $159.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.43, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.14 and a 200 day moving average of $150.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.05.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $212,876.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at $403,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $168,300.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,772.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

