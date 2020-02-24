Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $52.01 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,987,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 101,259 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $52,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $765,408,000 after buying an additional 3,708,150 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 343,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,992,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after acquiring an additional 472,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

COG opened at $14.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

