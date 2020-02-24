Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $52.74 Million Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,838,941 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 71,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.42% of American Airlines Group worth $52,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,524,173 shares of the airline’s stock worth $387,873,000 after buying an additional 73,916 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,918,327 shares of the airline’s stock worth $83,698,000 after buying an additional 247,943 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,178,307 shares of the airline’s stock worth $58,749,000 after buying an additional 53,764 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,795,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,455,530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $41,667,000 after buying an additional 120,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

