Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $54.14 Million Stock Holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,253,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Skechers USA worth $54,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 1,270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

NYSE:SKX opened at $36.90 on Monday. Skechers USA Inc has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers USA news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,590,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $2,037,911. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.68.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.