Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $54.90 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,328,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 456,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Jabil worth $54,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 1,471.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,155,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,343,000 after buying an additional 1,082,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,943,000 after purchasing an additional 662,350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,274,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,577,000 after purchasing an additional 549,272 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,057,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 326.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 365,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $37.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Jabil Inc has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,647,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,576,163 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

