Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $57.78 Million Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.94% of Lumentum worth $57,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,850,000 after buying an additional 162,636 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $8,905,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth $5,892,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $6,751,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 10.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 84,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $676,170.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $1,118,287 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $83.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.59. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $93.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

