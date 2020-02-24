Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $58.38 Million Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Alleghany worth $58,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 20.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Alleghany by 3.3% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 3,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Alleghany by 13.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Alleghany by 13.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Y opened at $788.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $808.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $782.19. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $600.23 and a fifty-two week high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%. Alleghany’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 42.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.00.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

